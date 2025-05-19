2 charged with shooting up alleged rival gang member’s Spalding County home

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested in connection with a gang-related drive-by shooting in Spalding County earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened on May 4 at 11:18 p.m. Deputies said they were responding to two homes on Chesterwoods Court for property damage caused by gunfire.

Deputies said they found that one home had sustained damage from multiple gunshots and the neighboring home had been hit once.

Shell casings were found on the road in front of the first home.

Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix said an investigator came to the scene due to the link to possible gang activity.

Security footage from another home shows a vehicle in the area during the time of the gunfire. The SCSO identified the suspect’s vehicle.

On May 6, just after 6:30 p.m., investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Toriyah Gotell,18, of Griffin, was taken to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Once interviewed by investigators, Gotell was later arrested for her involvement in the incident.

While gathering more information, authorities issued warrants for Andre Noble Jr., 19, of Griffin and a male juvenile, also from Griffin.

Last Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m., Spalding SWAT conducted a search warrant at a home on Lakeview Street. Investigators said they found a gun, and Noble was arrested and taken to the Spalding County Detention Center.

Investigators are still searching for the juvenile. His age and identity were not released.

“These types of incidents are random; they targeted at a specific person or at rival gang members,” Dix said. They aren’t just riding around shooting at random houses, but as in this case, a random house or person gets hit by a stray round. Thankfully, an innocent person or child was not hit by a round. It also demonstrates the cowardice of all criminal street gang members. They sneak up on their rivals or their houses at night, attack them or fire their shots, and then run away like roaches when you flip a light switch on. Yeah, real tough."

Gotell is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal property damage and four counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

Noble is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal property damage, and eight counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

