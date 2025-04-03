15-year-old boy critically injured in Spalding County shooting

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Griffin.
Police were called to the 800 block of North Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting.
Officers responded along with Griffin Fire Rescue and WellStar EMS.
They found the victim and transported him by air ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Griffin Police Criminal Investigations at 770-229-6452.
