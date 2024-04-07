11-year-old girld killed in Griffin house fire, firefighter sent to hospital

GRIFFIN, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl is dead following a house fire in Griffin.

The Spalding County Fire Department said they were called out to the home along Sidney Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said the girl was found after they got the flames out. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting the fire.

The cause is still being investigated.

