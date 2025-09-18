South Fulton officer hit by vehicle, seriously injured

A police officer has been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in South Fulton.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Cascade Road near Fulton Industrial Blvd Thursday morning. Investigators on the scene told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that a vehicle hit the officer.

The driver stayed on the scene. The officer, who is in serious condition, had been responding to an earlier crash.

The road is shut down while police investigate. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says drivers should use Boat Rock Rd, Camp Creek Pkwy or Fulton Industrial Blvd.

