Atlanta woman indicted for using fake dental hygienist license

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta woman is not all smiles after she was indicted for practicing dentistry with a forged license.

A Douglas County grand jury indicted Emily Rochelle Brannon on Sept. 10 on charges of forgery in the first degree, identity fraud and practicing dentistry without a license.

According to court documents, between November 2021 and January 2022, Brannon used a fake dental hygienist license to appear that it came from the Georgia Board of Dentistry.

In April 2022, the Georgia Board of Dentistry sent Brannon a voluntary cease and desist order at her Atlanta home. The order stated that Brannon did not have a license to practice.

She was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail. She has since been released on bond.

