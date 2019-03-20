Workers asking for traffic light following deadly crash at busy intersection

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have now charged a truck driver in a deadly crash in South Fulton County.
Dwayne Burkholder, 48, crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police told Channel 2 Action News the big rig pulled out into traffic and blocked the road as it tried to make a left turn.
Burkholder later died. The truck driver, Richard Coates, of Kansas, now faces second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to yield and obstruction of an intersection charges.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with people who work in the area who said this wouldn't have happened if there was a traffic light there.
"It's very dangerous. We sit here all the time, and every time, we're the ones that call 911. And every time, we tell them we need a red light, we need a red light," said Amanda Flowers. Flowers says she sees crashes at the intersection all the time.
