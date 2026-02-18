WATCH: Attempted murder suspect leads South Fulton police on chase in stolen truck

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder case was arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in South Fulton, according to police.

South Fulton police said officers received information on Feb.16 that Deonte Shields was at the Camelot Condominiums.

Shields was wanted on multiple warrants, including aggravated assault with intent to murder in connection with a prior case in South Fulton, authorities said.

When officers tried to make contact, Shields drove away in a stolen Ford F-150, initiating a chase, authorities said.

Police said the chase ended with Shields’ arrest.

Shields now faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault (intent to murder)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Theft by receiving stolen property

Officials also said Shields had outstanding warrants from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation (larceny) and obstruction, and from the College Park Police Department for theft by shoplifting.

Authorities further confirmed that Shields is a registered sex offender.

“If you have information about criminal activity in your neighborhood, please report it,” the department said in a statement.

