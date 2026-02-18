Woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, gA. — A hit-and-run killed a young woman earlier this month. Now, DeKalb County police are trying to find several drivers who may be involved.

On Feb. 3, around 7:37 p.m., DKPD responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle on Interstate 85 northbound near Chamblee Tucker Road.

Police said Karizma Love, 24, was driving a black Chevy Cruze when she crashed into the wall on the right shoulder.

According to authorities, Love got out of her car and walked toward the HOV lane when several cars hit her.

Love died at the scene.

If you were in that area around that time and saw anything, DKPD wants to speak with you.

The department is also asking drivers who were on the road at that time and may have vehicle damage but aren’t sure where it came from to reach out to investigators.

Call the Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 with any information. Any little detail can help.

