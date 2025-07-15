Suspect wanted for breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail at South Fulton apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said stole mail earlier this month.

According to police, it happened in the area of Ashford at Spring Lake Apartments on Bakers Ferry Road.

On July 6, around 9:20 p.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail, authorities said.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect can call Cpl. C. Johnson at 404-580-3224 or via email.

