School employee charged with theft for ‘mishandling’ money

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia school system employee is facing a felony theft charge over allegations she misused school district funds.

Christa Minak, a now former employee with the Barrow County School System, was arrested on Friday and charged with theft by taking. She was released on a $3,000 bond a few hours later.

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A spokesperson with the school system shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that an internal audit highlighted a “possible mishandling of school system funds.”

"BCSS affirms its commitment to integrity, professionalism, and appreciation for our community. We are proud of our employees who show the highest ethical standards and model exemplary behavior while providing a safe, welcoming, and supportive learning environment," the statement continued.

Details on how much money was misused and how it was misused have not been released.

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