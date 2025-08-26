Suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from South Fulton neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft that happened earlier this month.

According to authorities, it happened on Aug. 8 at 5617 Oakley Industrial Blvd. The address appears to be the Marlowe South Fulton apartments.

Just before 9 p.m., the suspect, who arrived in a silver Nissan car, was observed taking multiple delivery packages and boxes from the location before leaving the scene, police said.

The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in the image related to this incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Det. J. Blount at 404-431-6344 or via email at Jason.blount@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

