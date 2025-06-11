South Fulton police asking for help finding missing 14-year-old boy with autism

SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing disabled teen.

Prestley Godfrey, 14, was last seen Tuesday at 6:55 p.m. on Lilfield Lane in South Fulton.

Police say he is diagnosed with depression, autism (level 1), disruptive mood disorder, and anxiety disorder.

He is five feet, three inches tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair in a short afro.

He was last seen wearing an all-black Nike sweatsuit with a Nike check logo on it, black glasses, and white shoes.

He should be traveling on foot. If you see him, police ask that you call 911 or South Fulton police at 470-833-8807.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group