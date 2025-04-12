South Fulton gun buyback program offers cash to get weapons off the streets

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — There’s a big push to reduce gun violence in the City of South Fulton.

Police partnered with community leaders today for their annual community gun buyback event.

It took place at the Butner Road shopping center.

Those who attended told Channel 2 Action News that it’s part of a larger effort to make the community safer.

“It’s very important because I met so many kind of people,” Travis Barber said. “It’s a great injustice to have these guns in our community in the wrong hands.”

Participants in the event were given cash in exchange for the firearms.

Police did not ask any questions of anyone who brought a weapon. There were also no photos taken and no identification required to participate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group