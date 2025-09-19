South Fulton 1-year-old hit by stray bullet recovering

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A one-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet at a South Fulton apartment complex on Washington Road.

The incident occurred when neighbors reported hearing dozens of shots fired in the area, leading to the child being hit and subsequently taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital in DeKalb County for treatment.

“It was constant…like brrrrrrrp. I jumped out my bed and fell on the floor and heard a young lady screaming,” a neighbor who called 9-1-1 but wished to remain anonymous due to fear of the shooter still being at large, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

The shooting took place at the Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments, where South Fulton police and crime scene investigators collected numerous shell casings from the roadway.

The mother of the child, who was shot in his right leg, was heard screaming for help, and the car she was in sped off to a traffic light on Washington Road in East Point.

The mother and her son were met by an ambulance and police at the traffic light, and the child was rushed to the hospital.

Officers said they also took two other women in the car into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

