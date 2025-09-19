‘I am going to cook you all’: Bus driver accused of blasting heat to punish young students

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania bus driver is facing charges after allegedly turning the heat on full blast to punish children for their behavior in Sugarcreek Borough.

The incident occurred on a school bus where children aged 5 to 12 were allegedly subjected to extreme heat after the driver, Harvey Sliker, 75, instructed them to close their windows and turned the heater on full blast, WPXI reported.

According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, parents complained that their children got off the bus crying and extremely sweaty.

Police reported that Sliker allegedly told the children, “I am going to cook you all,” after telling them to close the windows.

The outside temperature at the time was 74 degrees, but the cabin of the bus could reach temperatures of 95-100 degrees with the heater on full blast and windows closed.

Sliker also allegedly threatened to bring a paddle the next day.

He is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and has been advised by the police department that he is not allowed on school property or at functions where school activities occur.

