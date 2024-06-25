Sen. Ossoff proposes bill that would help East Point avoid future water infrastructure crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The city of East Point is one step closer to fixing its water infrastructure woes that have been a problem for decades.

Senator Jon Ossoff is proposing a bill that would allow the city to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Neighbors in East Point’s Sun Valley neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes their entire neighborhood would flood and people had to shield their homes with sandbags before the city fixed the problem in 2018.

If Congress passes the bill, the entire city could see relief like Sun Valley residents have.

Ossoff joined the mayor of East Point in front of City Hall on Monday to announce the bill that would help East Point avoid a water failure like Atlanta recently experienced.

“I want to empower the city of East Point to be ahead of the curve,” Ossoff said. “I have just introduced a bill called the East Point Water Infrastructure Enhancement Act, to empower and authorize the United States Army Corps of Engineers to undertake larger and more ambitious water infrastructure projects in partnership with the city of East Point.”

According to council members who voted to replace an old pipe in the Sun Valley neighborhood, East Point was built on tributaries.

Thomas Berry remembers how his house and yard used to flood.

“I’ll just say when there was a storm - we would always kinda brace ourselves because it would get crazy,” Berry said.

Berry said he hopes the bill passes so he can keep his home in his family for many more decades.

If it passes, the bill would allow the city to begin its partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers by the end of the year.

