Security guard wanted in deadly Family Dollar shooting caught after months on the run

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a security guard is now in custody months after a deadly shooting inside a Family Dollar store.

Investigators have been searching for Justin Hodges since Scott Melton was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

Fulton County Jail records show Hodges was booked early Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Headland Drive. Police say Melton and Hodges got into some type of disagreement. Hodges was working security.

“He didn’t formally work for the store; his girlfriend did. So, he kind of worked for her underneath the table security,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

During the argument, police say surveillance video captured Hodges shooting Melton. Hodges then went on the run.

CrimeStoppers of Greater Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts. Now, Hodges is behind bars.

