Reward offered for suspect in murder of Family Dollar store customer

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police want the public’s help in finding a man wanted for murder.

Police allege Justin Hodges shot Scott Melton at a Family Dollar store on Delowe Drive on Friday, Dec. 24, 2024.

Hodges is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Hodges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

You can also text CSA and the tip to #274637.

Officers did say Hodges was acting as a security guard at the store. But officers say he wasn’t hired by the store.

Instead, he was hired by the store manager, who police say is his girlfriend. Officers say they arrested her for obstruction after she lied about communicating with Hodges after he disappeared.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident. They say it shows Melton did nothing wrong.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group