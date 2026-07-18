Police seek help identifying dead man found in abandoned building

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a dead individual found on July 22, 2025.

The body was found inside an abandoned building at 845 Seliq Drive. Police do not suspect foul play in the death.

Investigators have been unable to identify the individual due to the condition of the body. The department hopes information from the public will help determine the identity of the deceased.

City of South Fulton unidentified City of South Fulton PD is looking for someone who may know a man found dead in an abandoned building. (Source: City of South Fulton PD)

A forensic sketch was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He is described as between the ages of 29 and 59 years of age, with an estimated height of 5-foot-5 to 6-foot tall and white.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual. Even the smallest piece of information could help provide answers and allow investigators to notify the person’s loved ones,” the City of South Fulton PD said in a graphic.

Those with information should contact South Fulton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division or Detective M. Merritt at (404) 771-9744.

You may also email tips to cidreports@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or maya.merritt@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

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