0 Police say video shows moments woman shot man in cold blood, fired at relative

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman who they say murdered a man and then tried to kill a family member who tried to help him.

Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to East Point police, who said the woman shot and killed Kelvin Freeman, 33, at a home on Palm Drive Sept. 3. Police said Freeman sold drugs at a home.

Police said that around 6 a.m., Freeman came out of the home with a laser-equipped gun after police say something appeared to spook him. Minutes later, the woman showed up.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was able to talk her way inside, where she then shot and killed Freeman, police said.

Freeman's family lives across the street and heard the shots, police said. A relative rushed over to try to help, but the woman tried to shoot him too, Capt. Allyn Grover with the East Point Police Department told Jones.

That incident was caught on camera.

"She's going to try to shoot him right here," Grover said. "And then she's going to rack it and try to shoot him again."

Glover said the woman ran out of bullets and left the home in a dark-colored car.

Police said the woman may have known someone at the home and that she left the house with a box that may have had money inside.

Jones talked to Freeman's mother, Angelia Barge, about the loss of her son.

"She took everything from me," Barge said. "I am hurting. I've never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life. I miss my son."

Barge said she just wants the woman who killed her son to be caught.

"I want them caught so bad," Barge said. "It's a crying shame."

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call them.

