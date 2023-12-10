South Fulton County

Person shot at South Fulton apartment complex, police confirm

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A person was shot at an apartment complex in the City of South Fulton, officers confirmed Saturday evening.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road.

The cause of the incident is unknown, but the injuries to the victim were non-fatal, according to police.

