Officer-involved shooting under investigation after GBI called to Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County, the department told Channel 2 Action News.

GBI officials say they were requested by Fayetteville Police Department officials to investigate an officer-involved shooting and confirmed their assistance.

The City of Fayetteville Public Safety account on Facebook confirmed police were “working an active scene in the area of Beauregard Blvd and Paces Drive. Please avoid this area as it will be shut down until further notice.”

