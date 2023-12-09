Man convicted of stealing more than $50k in jewelry from Canton jewelry store 10 years ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted for the armed robbery of a Canton jewelry store ten years ago.

On Friday, Dec. 8, a Cherokee County jury convicted Erin Stephon Arms, 39, of stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from the Cartersville Jewelry Exchange.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Arms entered the store on Nov. 22, 2013, wearing a mask, gloves, and a red Alabama sweatshirt.

Inside the store, the DA’s Office said Arms pointed a gun at two employees and ordered them to get on the floor.

They said he then drove away in a Ford truck with more than $50,000 worth of jewelry.

The DA’s Office said Arms tossed his sweatshirt and gloves away on an on-ramp to Interstate 575.

A good Samaritan reported the discarded items to police, who collected them for DNA evidence.

A gun was also recovered near where the truck was abandoned before Arms drove away in another vehicle.

The case was solved thanks to DNA from those items matching DNA from Arms.

During the trial, 12 witnesses testified and more than 80 exhibits were presented including DNA evidence, the gun used in the robbery, and surveillance video from the store.

Arms will be sentenced in the future.

