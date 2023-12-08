3 killed, including mother and 14-year-old son, in Gwinnett crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in a crash Thursday night.

Police said the Bay Creek Precinct was dispatched to an accident on Scenic Highway and Scenic Pines Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville around 7 p.m.

Police said a woman driving a Kia Sorento that was traveling north and preparing to turn left onto Scenic Pines Drive. A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Scenic Highway. According to the investigation, the Kia turned left into the path of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided.

The Kia’s driver, a 37-year-old Loganville mother, was killed along with her 14-year-old son. The woman’s 9-year-old son was taken to the hospital. The victims’ names have not been released, nor has the condition of the 9-year-old.

The motorcycle driver, a 27-year-old man from Snellville, was also killed. He has also not been identified.

At this point, it is still unclear who will be listed as the at-fault driver, as speed is being looked into as a contributing factor.

