0 One of FBI's ‘Most Wanted' captured in metro Atlanta

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - One of the most wanted fugitives in the country was captured Tuesday in metro Atlanta, the FBI said.

Antwan Mims, a known member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. at an undisclosed residence in College Park, according to the agency.

He had been on the run since March 25, when he allegedly shot and killed Cortez Lamont Miller and Michael Canthrell Johnson in front of 100 people in Benton Harbor, Mich. Benton Harbor is about 186 miles west of Detroit.

“As both victims were lying on the ground injured, Mims allegedly shot Miller in the back of the head and Johnson in the face, and then walked away,” the FBI said in a press release.

Michigan authorities took out warrants two days after the double homicide, charging Mims with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two felony weapons counts and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was obtained May 2. And Mims was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List at the end of June. The agency offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and suspected he was in Georgia, one of six states where he has family and other personal ties.

“Mr. Mims’ arrogance in believing he can execute two individuals while a crowd looks on because of the fear the community has for him makes him extremely dangerous,” Berrien County, Mich., Prosecutor Michael J. Sepic said in a statement in June.

This article was written by Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

