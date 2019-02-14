0 Mother angry after she says classmate recorded son in bathroom stall

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother is angry after she says a student recorded her 14-year-old child in a bathroom stall at school and shared it with his classmates.

The mother is not happy with the student's punishment, calling it a slap on the wrist.

"I feel like a suspension is a smack on the hand," Kiniya Harper told Channel 2's Tom Jones.

She said The Rise Schools sent the wrong message to the 13-year-old student who recorded her son with his cellphone inside a bathroom stall.

Harper said another student was recorded in a separate stall.

"Based on the severity of the infraction, he should be expelled," she said.

Harper said the school only gave the eighth-grader a five-day suspension.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said the school told her that's because it was his first infraction. The mother says what makes this even worse is the student sent the video to eight of his classmates.

"What I was told is they made the students erase the video. But I don't know who it was sent to, if somebody else still has a copy of the video," she explained.

She has filed a police report. East Point police told Jones that they are investigating the matter.

Jones contacted the executive director of the charter school, Davion Lewis, who said the school is investigating the incident and is taking the proper actions.

"I want the child expelled, and I want the school to provide counseling for my son," Harper said.

She also wants the child to perform community service to let him know this is serious.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.