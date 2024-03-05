Microsoft planning data farm expansion in South Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Microsoft is planning to expand a data storage farm in South Fulton County.

They will pay $6 million for 21 acres in Palmetto near their current campus.

Microsoft told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the new land purchase will support construction that’s already underway.

Microsoft is already building data center facilities in Douglasville, Palmetto, and East Point.

The company announced in 2021 that it planned to develop a new office campus and mixed-use development on 90 acres of land it bought in the Bellwood Quarry area, bringing approximately 15,000 new jobs to the area.

But construction was stopped in 2023 not long after Microsoft announced it was laying off about 10,000 people from its workforce.

Data centers are massive warehouses filled with thousands of computer servers that make cloud computing possible, allowing personal users and companies big and small to store, transfer, and stream data.

Microsoft is partnering with Atlanta Technical College to form a Microsoft Datacenter Academy training lab in Atlanta.

The program will feature a mock datacenter that will be used to train students for entry-level technology careers.

