Former Lowndes County School Superintendent indicted by Grand Jury for allegedly stealing fuel

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged the former Superintendent of the Lowndes County School District for allegedly fueling his personal pickup trucks with school-owned fuel from the district’s bus fueling station and then using it for personal travel.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate on April 3, 2023.

Shawn Haralson, 54, of Statesboro, is charged with 17 felony counts of theft by taking and five felony counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the fall of 2023, the case file was given to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Lowndes County Grand Jury reviewed the results of the GBI investigation and returned a true bill of indictment on March 1, 2024.

Haralson was arrested that day with the assistance of the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.

Haralson agreed to reimburse the district $2,800 for the gasoline he is alleged of using.

Haralson was hired in May 2022 and started in his role as Superintendent on July 1, 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Witness gives conflicting testimony during YSL RICO trial

©2023 Cox Media Group