Police say teen involved in shooting near Six Flags was involved in a different shooting weeks ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News learned new details about a brawl and police shooting outside of Six Flags.

The teen police shot on Saturday, 15-year-old Syere Littlefield, was involved in a separate shooting just weeks ago, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was there with my friends. It was for a friend’s birthday party but his dad was there too,” said Milo Glass.

Milo Glass spoke with Channel 2′s Larry Spruill on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Glass said he and some friends were at Six Flags on Saturday when the chaos started.

“There were a bunch of people fighting throughout the day. People just started running and screaming. The security pushed everyone out into the parking lots and that’s when the shootings happened,” said Glass.

He said he and his friends ran for cover.

“We ran and hid under a building for 10 minutes,” said Glass.

GBI investigators said about 500 teens were fighting outside the park when several teens started shooting at police.

Police shot back, striking Littlefield.

South Fulton Police said Littlefield was shot in an incident on Lavender Lane on Feb. 17, and they’re still investigating that shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Community Activist Scotty Smart was born and raised in Atlanta, and he heard about what happened.

“The rate where our youth are at currently, it’s mind bottling. We’re seeing death at an alarming rate for a lot of young people under 24 or 25 years old,” said Smart.

Smart said the time for just talking about youth violence is over.

“We have to have some type of conflict resolution skills put into our schools now and there has to be a huge emphasis on resources on poverty-stricken areas,” said Smart.

Littlefield is in stable condition.

Cobb County Police charged him with one count of Aggravated Assault, One Count of Aggravated Assault against an officer, Possession of a Pistol by a Minor, and Interference with Government Property.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bodycam video from Cobb Police shows teen suspects fleeing after carjacking out of DeKalb Co.

©2023 Cox Media Group