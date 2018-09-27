Man shot, killed in busy South Fulton shopping center

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating who shot and killed a man in the middle of a busy shopping center.
It happened along Old National Highway in South Fulton County.
We’re hearing from witnesses who saw it happen, for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
South Fulton police got a call someone was shooting at a shopping plaza on Old National Highway Wednesday night.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot. Police confirmed that the man died at the scene.
Investigators said there were several people around when it happened.
According to one witness, the victim was on his cell phone before the gunfire erupted.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was there as police searched the parking lot looking for evidence overnight.
Police are working to determine a motive in the shooting.
