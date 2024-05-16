Man shot after someone tries stealing his car at a gas pump in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter who tried stealing a man’s car while he pumped gas on Wednesday morning.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta are releasing surveillance photos of a man police believe is responsible.
East Point officers say they were called to Virginia Avenue near the I-85 southbound on-ramp where they found a man who had been shot.
Investigators say the man was pumping gas when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded his car.
The suspect fired one shot, hitting the victim. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was injured.
Police are hoping someone who sees the surveillance photos will recognize the shooters.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. You can give an anonymous tip at 404-877-5477.
