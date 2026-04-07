Man flown to Grady after being shot in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that left a man with major injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Waycrest Drive off Riverside Drive SW.

NewsChopper 2 and Channel 2’s Cory James are at the scene in the air and on the ground. Get LIVE updates from the scene on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and is in critical condition.

Police say the man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group