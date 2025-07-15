Man arrested while trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into Fulton County Jail

UNION CITY, Ga. — A man was arrested while trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the Fulton County Jail South Annex.

A Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was making a security round at 3 a.m., when he discovered De’harrius Toland, 19, trying to pass many items through a window connected to a jail cell.

Deputies seized the following items from the involved cell and Toland’s bag: 686 grams of marijuana, 27 packs of cigarettes, eight packs of loose tobacco, six cell phones, eight cell phone charging cables and blocks, five lighters, a pair of bolt cutters, a crowbar, two clear plastic bags of green liquid, four bottles of “blunt spray” air freshener, and a handcuff key.

Toland was arrested and charged with one count of crossing guard lines of a corrections institution with prohibited items or substances, one felony count of interference with government property, one count of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and three felony counts of giving an inmate a tobacco product without authorization.

Investigators also found where Toland broke through the outer perimeter fence.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

If you have information about this incident or other attempts to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office encourages you to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, or submitting a tip through www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

