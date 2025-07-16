‘It feels great’: Deputy details catching man trying to smuggle stuff into Fulton Jail annex

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Fulton County deputy who stopped a 19-year-old man from smuggling drugs and other contraband into the Fulton County Jail South Annex is describing the moment he encountered the suspect.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, Deputy Innis Espino said he was making his security rounds around 3 a.m. on Sunday when all of a sudden he heard a loud bang.

“I’m doing my rounds at night, three in the morning, flashlight in hand, and as I approached this alleyway, I heard some noises,” Espino said. “That’s when I saw a black bag.”

But before he could search the bag, Espino said he noticed a suspicious shadow lurking in the distance.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At that point, I drew my weapon, and I started giving commands to the man to come out with his hands up,” he said.

Espino said he called for backup and the suspect, De’Harrius Toland, 19, was taken into custody without incident.

“That individual was trying to make access into one of the cell windows,” Espino said. “He was using a crowbar to essentially introduce contraband into the jail.”

Deputies seized the following items from the involved cell and Toland’s bag:

686 grams of marijuana

27 packs of cigarettes

Eight packs of loose tobacco

Six cell phones

Eight cell phone charging cables and blocks

Five lighters

A pair of bolt cutters

A crowbar

Two clear plastic bags of green liquid

Four bottles of “blunt spray” air freshener

A handcuff key

Toland was arrested and charged with one count of crossing guard lines of a corrections institution with prohibited items or substances, one felony count of interference with government property, one count of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and three felony counts of giving an inmate a tobacco product without authorization.

Investigators said Toland used a pair of bolt cutters to cut through the perimeter fence.

As of Wednesday, Toland remained in jail.

“The fact I was able to do this and contribute to not have a security breach, especially in an area I work every night, it feels great,” Espino said

If you have information about this incident or other attempts to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office encourages you to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, or submitting a tip through www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group