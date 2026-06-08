19-year-old’s body recovered after drowning at Panther Creek Falls

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old died in a drowning incident at Panther Creek Falls.

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, shared by the sheriff’s office, game wardens responded to a drowning Panther Creek Falls around 4 p.m. Sunday.

DNR said Habersham County deputies found Reginal Starks, 19 of Jonesboro, and recovered his remains from 12-foot-deep water near the falls.

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Game Wardens helped Habersham County Fire and Rabun County Search and Rescue transport Starks’ remains to the nearest road, where he was turned over to the county coroner’s office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said a witness saw the drowning and it was ruled accidental.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family during this difficult time.

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