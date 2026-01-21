Homeowners say removal of ordinance will lead to more gas stations in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Homeowners in the city of South Fulton pushing for the removal of a city ordinance, say they fear it will lead to an increase in gas station developments in their community.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with the city about this, and they say this change is necessary.

The city told her the current ordinance has created legal barriers, preventing newer, more modern gas stations from developing in South Fulton, but homeowners worry repealing it could open the door to overdevelopment.

“This ordinance isn’t just going to affect Stonewall Tell. This ordinance is going to affect the citywide,” homeowner Adina Lofton said.

Lofton said that’s why she’s urging homeowners to attend Wednesday night’s town hall, which will focus on the possible removal of the city’s gas station and convenience store ordinance.

The current ordinance prohibits building a gas station within three miles of an existing one.

“We’ve expressed this concern a thousand times with city officials. It’s fallen on deaf ears,” Lofton said.

Lofton and other homeowners told Lincoln that they fear repealing the ordinance could lead to a saturation of gas stations across the city.

Last September, our cameras were there as homeowners protested a proposed gas station near Stonewall Tell and Enon Road.

Homeowners say they worry about increased traffic and environmental concerns the development could bring

“They’ve done no ecological studies. If they remove this ordinance, they’ll likely be in violation of federal laws,” attorney Brian Whiteside said.

“A lot of us are on well water, septic tanks—our water could be contaminated with benzene, which is a cancer,” Lofton said.

The city is expected to vote on the ordinance next week. A councilwoman said the city plans to replace it with a new ordinance that includes updated distance requirements.

