‘He started shooting everywhere:’ Witness comes forward in death of father, daughter during car sale

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A witness to a gruesome double homicide shared the details exclusively with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The woman who preferred not to be identified, said the crime was so gruesome that she had to come forward and tell police.

Stanley and Heather Neely died when a man they were selling a car to, opened fire. It happened in June at the Freedom Park apartment complex on Delano Road.

“He started shooting everywhere,” the woman told Washington.

“He shot Stanley and when Heather dropped to the ground, he stood over her and shot her in the head,” the witness said. “I couldn’t think. I was like oh my God.”

City of South Fulton Police said an argument erupted between Stanley Neely and the suspected shooter over payment for a car before the shooting.

“He then got into his car and drove off like it was a normal day to him, but in the process, he drove over Heather’s arm,” the witness explained.

“What kind of animal would do that? This person has no soul,” Nancy Gibson, the sister of Stanley Neely and aunt of Heather Neely told Washington.

“Can’t sleep. Can’t hardly work. It’s hard, it is so hard,” Gibson explained.

On Thursday, police confirmed with Washington that a suspect has been identified and that there are warrants out for his arrest.

Gibson said the wait for justice is devastating.

“When you try to live your life like a normal person and you can’t because our circle has been broken,” she said tearfully.

Police told Washington they believe the suspect might be in another state and that they are working with U.S. Marshals to make an arrest.

