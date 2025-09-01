GA nonprofit sets Guinness World Record for longest kickball game

FAIRBURN, Ga. — After 52 hours of nonstop kickball, an Atlanta nonprofit has set yet another world record.

Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST) began playing a kickball game at 8 a.m. on Friday in Fairburn.

The game continued nonstop through Sunday. The 40 men and women competing were required to stay at the field for the entire duration. They were allowed a five-minute bathroom break every two hours.

The previous record of 51 hours was set in 2011 by a group of Ohio high school students.

The purpose of their efforts was to raise money and awareness for the fight against human trafficking.

In 2024, MOST set the Guinness World Record for longest softball game (121 hours) and earlier this year, they set the record for longest basketball game (121 hours.)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group