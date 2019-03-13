Fulton school map drama shows tangles of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Few things are more complex than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and that dispute came to northern Fulton County after an apparent misunderstanding over a map that appeared at a middle school multicultural night last week.
A display at Autrey Mill Middle School on Thursday represented the culture of Palestinians, many of whom are Muslim, and included a map that seems to show the outline of Palestine before Israel was recognized as a nation inside its borders.
A picture of the map circulated on social media without context, causing many to take it as a slight to Israel, which was founded as a Jewish state.
This story was written by Ben Brasch of the the Atlanta-Journal Constitution
