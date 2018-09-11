0 Family of security guard suing former NFL player after he was killed at his house

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former NFL player is facing a lawsuit over the death of a security guard shot and killed during a part at his house.

The killer is still on the loose.

The family said they met with the South Fulton police chief on Monday and received reassurances that the case has not gone cold.

While they pray for an arrest, they're also turning to the courts to hold the homeowner accountable.

"We can't start the grieving process until this guy is caught," said the victim's brother Ryan Jones.

It's hard for the family of Brandon Jones to rest while his killer is a free man.

"Knowing he's just living his free life, that's very frustrating and upset," Ryan Jones said.

The 23-year-old aspiring police officer died June 11 after someone shot him inside of a South Fulton mansion.

Jones was working security for ex-NFL player Eddie Drummond during one of his many extravagant house parties.

South Fulton police have released few details but Jones's brother told Channel 2's Matt Johnson witnesses said someone was upset after a fight.

"The shooter left, came back, and shot the first person he saw, which happened to be Brandon," Ryan Jones said.

Jones's family believes the shooting could have been prevented.

Exactly three months after his death, they filed a lawsuit against Drummond alleging negligence.

The document Johnson obtained said Drummond failed to exercise ordinary care in keeping people safe.

"People complained about his parties but nothing was done," said attorney Ryan Williams.

Williams said Jones was working with other security guards at the time but off-duty police officers should have been there too.

"He definitely didn't expect to go to a party where people are going to be so outlandish to bring in weapons," Williams said.

While police look for the killer, Jones's brother said he's seeking justice in more ways than one.

"Brandon died for nothing, and I'm not going to let my little brother's death go in vain," Ryan Jones said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward and that anyone with information is urged to contact South Fulton police.





