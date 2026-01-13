Family lives in fear 10 years after College Park teen’s murder, and still no arrests

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Monday marks 10 years since someone shot and killed a metro Atlanta teenager in her home.

Her mother fears the killer could still be out there hurting others.

Old videos show Randisha Love singing. It was something she enjoyed doing with the church choir. She danced on the praise team. She was a straight-A student at West Lake High School.

Love was at her home in the Hidden Valley subdivision on Jan. 12, 2016 when someone shot her multiple times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When her mother and brother arrived home after a basketball game, they found her in a pool of blood on the floor.

“It’s so hard because I went from planning my baby’s prom to picking out a casket for her to be buried in. That’s the hardest thing in the world,” said Love’s mother Katara Hamm.

Hamm said her daughter had plans to join the U.S. Air Force.

“She knew it was going to help her and her brothers go to college,” Hamm said.

On the 10-year mark, College Park police did not respond to requests to find out if they have any new suspects in mind.

“I’ve been through 10 years of pain and struggle,” said Hamm.

TRENDING STORIES:

She and her family said they live with a sense of fear following them.

“I don’t know who did it. So, it’s like my life is in a bubble,” said Hamm. “Certain things, I don’t do. This person could be standing beside me, in front of me.”

Love’s uncle, Kirkland Ellison, said someone must know who did this.

“I barely sleep,” said Ellison.

He pointed out the reward of up to $5,000 for turning a suspect in to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“I know it’s hard out there. Come on through,” said Ellison.

Any information you can give to police could bring life-changing relief to Love’s family.

“If you know who did it, just say something. Just say something,” said Hamm.

She said it could stop a killer from hurting someone else.

“They just need to be off the streets,” said Hamm.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group