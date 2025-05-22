Family and dog escape house fire in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire early Thursday morning in East Point.

A woman, her adult son, and their dog were able to escape the fire.

It happened on Harlan Drive off Cleveland Avenue. The woman told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach, that at about 3:15 a.m., her son woke her up to tell her there was a fire.

She said she believes it started at an electrical outlet. She said they didn’t have a working fire extinguisher in the house and tried to put it out themselves with water, but were unable to do so.

Though the house was heavily damaged by the fire, firefighters were able to keep it from spreading outside the building to the RV parked in the driveway.

Fire investigators are working to determine how and where the fire started.

