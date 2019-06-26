Fake tow truck drivers steal car and police say there may be more victims

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - College Park police are investigating after they say thieves who disguised themselves as tow truck drivers stole a car from a motel parking lot.
The theft happened in the early morning hours of June 6 at Quality Inn on Sullivan Road.
John Duke told Channel 2 Action News that he drove his custom Cadillac CTS-V to the hotel, where he visited a friend for several hours. But he said that when he went back outside, he noticed his car had disappeared.
In surveillance footage Channel 2 obtained, an unmarked tow truck is seen hauling away Duke’s Cadillac.
