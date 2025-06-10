EXCLUSIVE: Union City man saves woman from car explosion: ‘She would have died’

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City man who rescued a woman from a burning car said he had just seconds before the car exploded.

“I kept stepping over the flames,” Michael Craig told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Tuesday. “When the car crashed here, I came and ran right here,” Craig explained.

Craig said on Monday evening, he heard a crash, ran outside, and saw the unthinkable -- a burning car in his neighbor’s Rosewood Place home in Union City.

“I just saw somebody in the car, and that it was on fire,” Craig said.

Fairburn firefighters posted video of the scene on their Facebook page.

Fire officials said it appeared the driver somehow lost control before she slammed into the house.

Craig said the driver seemed disoriented.

“Her window was down, and then she rolled it back up. And I said, ‘Your car is on fire, don’t do that, don’t do that!’ So, I had her throw me the keys and I hit the key fob to unlock the car,” Craig told Washington.

TRENDING STORIES:

Craig said while his friend helped the homeowners out of the house, he and another man pulled the driver out of the car as the flames in and around the car grew bigger.

“By that time, her feet had caught on fire, and a guy got a fire extinguisher, and he sprayed her feet, and we carried her across the street,” Craig explained.

The driver is now recovering.

Craig said he can only imagine what could have happened.

“If I didn’t come outside, she would have died. She would’ve burned in that car,” Craig said.

“So, you saved her life?” Washington asked.

“I did,” Craig answered.

Neighbors said the homeowners are staying with family.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get an update on the driver’s condition.

©2025 Cox Media Group