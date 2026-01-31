Ex-South Fulton police chief being paid to testify in lawsuits. Attorney calls it a conflict

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The former police chief for the City of South Fulton will be paid by the city to testify in cases that involve him. This comes after the city agreed to a nearly $200,000 payout.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes explains why the city agreed to pay and why the plaintiff’s attorney says it’s a conflict.

“It’s stunning that a chief of police would be sued, and then suddenly you’re paying him $100 per hour for his testimony. I’ve never heard of that,” said attorney Mario Williams, who represents the five officers who are suing the city.

The lawsuit accused the now former police chief of creating a hostile work environment – wrongfully terminating officers and more.

In July, the city council voted for an independent review of the police department.

During that review, the council voted to place Meadows on paid leave and eventually voted on this settlement agreement, to pay him a lump sum of $181,000, $120,000 for his salary and another $60,000 for accrued paid time off.

“The issue for me is, you’re doing a buyout with somebody that potentially undertook a gross and egregious unlawful conduct, potentially because of the lawsuits. Nothing has been proven yet - so why are you buying him out while he’s supposed to be under investigation?” Williams said.

A city spokesperson sent Channel 2 Action News a statement:

“The City of South Fulton City Council commissioned an independent operational review of the police department to assess policies, procedures and organizational operations. This review was NOT an investigation into any individual employee.”

“So you’re still reviewing the conduct of someone who has five lawsuits against him and has brought what I would consider negative media attention for the entire South Fulton Police Department, so for you to try and switch up and say it was never an investigation, then why did you put him on administrative leave?” Williams said.

According to the settlement, the city will also pay Meadows $100 an hour for his time, while defending the civil lawsuits that involve him.

“Now do you think that’s a conflict as far as getting or the truth of the matter if someone shows up who is named in a lawsuit that can implicate the city and other officials and you’re paying him for his testimony. Do you think he’s more or less likely to be honest? Now I’m not calling him dishonest, but that’s what conflict is about,” Williams said.

