South Fulton police chief on leave offered retirement package

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is parting ways with its chief of police.

Police Chief Keith Meadows has been on paid leave and under investigation, but is now receiving a retirement package.

Some police officers and city leaders told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that this is an easy way out for Meadows and makes the investigation meaningless.

The city council placed Meadows on leave and started an investigation in August after several current and former officers filed civil lawsuits saying Meadows created a hostile work environment.

Attorney Mario Williams represents at least four officers who filed those lawsuits.

“This really nullifies the results of the investigation completely. It doesn’t matter anymore,” Williams said. “They can come back and say, ‘Oh, he did do a favor for a relative,’ or, ‘He did this.’ It’s unlawful, it’s criminal, it’s unconstitutional. It doesn’t matter anymore because he’s not gonna be terminated for unlawful conduct.”

While Meadows has been gone, Interim Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander promoted two officers named in the lawsuits with Meadows.

“We’re moving forward. People are healing. It doesn’t mean the lawsuits are going to end,” Alexander told Fernandes.

“In my opinion, that’s just a tactic to try and see how much you can tolerate before you say, ‘Man, I’m just gonna quit,’” Williams said.

Some officers told Fernandes that there is still retaliation happening in the department, and they hope the next chief will stop it.

