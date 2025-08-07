East Point police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

Jacqueline Conover, 27, was last seen at 3275 Washington Rd. in East Point.

Police say she is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you see her or know where she is, please call 911 or Det. Armand with East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

