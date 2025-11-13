East Point councilmember proposes moratorium on evictions, utilities over shutdown

EAST POINT, Ga. — With the government now open after the longest shutdown in U.S. history is now in the past, the impacts will likely be felt for weeks.

One metro city has a proposal they hope will help people recover from the impacts.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna went to East Point, where that city is really trying to give people more time.

It wants to place in place a moratorium on evictions or having power or water shut off, to provide time for residents there to catch up after missing out on paychecks or benefits.

Alexis Woods is a single mother. She said the shutdown has impacted thousands of families like hers all throughout the metro, either with missed paychecks or benefits.

“OK, yeah, the government’s back open, but if they give me benefits now, what benefits do I have to cover for the months from before?” was her question to Doudna.

TRENDING STORIES:

Which is why East Point said it may soon step in.

“What we’re proposing to do is a moratorium, maybe 30 to 90 days, to help people get back on their feet so they can become stabilized again,” East Point Councilman Joshua Butler told Doudna.

Butler is essentially proposing a break, a moratorium on evictions, on losing power or losing water.

The goal is to give people time to recover from a month where many had to make tough choices so they could afford to survive.

“Help people not worry about getting evicted. We also want them not to worry about losing their utilities, their water, and their electricity, so that they can really stabilize once this government opens back up,” Butler said.

“I’d say that would be a huge break,” Woods said.

It is unclear how long things will take to get back to normal, but those like Woods said the moratorium will buy time to help her get back on her feet.

“Hopefully it will be able to help me replenish my savings to where I can live again in the future,” Woods said.

A moratorium does not mean people do not have to pay, but it can postpone some consequences to help people catch up.

The vote on this moratorium is expected to take place next Monday, and Butler hopes it will last between 30 to 90 days.

©2025 Cox Media Group