East Point city officials may have misused funds. Now, auditors are investigating

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point city officials have initiated a criminal investigation following a forensic audit that revealed potential misuse of taxpayer dollars.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a councilmember’s $16,000 unpaid utility bill and the spending practices of city officials.

“This is not about politics – it’s not about personalities or personal disputes – it’s all about process,” said City Manager Redmond Jones.

During a special meeting, Jones stated that law enforcement involvement was necessary to address questions of potential conflict of interest and misuse of authorization.

Councilman Joshua Butler and Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire were noted for having the largest expenses over the last five years.

Butler’s spending focused on international travel, and Shropshire’s on robocalls and community events.

Auditors highlighted that several city officials had questionable charges on their P-cards without proper receipts, prompting further investigation.

The auditors also mentioned that since the forensic audit began, there has been improved accountability and better record-keeping within the city’s financial practices.

The ongoing investigation aims to ensure that East Point city officials are held accountable for their financial practices, with the potential for prosecution if warranted.

