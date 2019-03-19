Deadly crash causing delays at busy SW Atlanta intersection

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays at a busy southwest Atlanta intersection.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the crash happened at the intersection of Fulton Industrial Blvd. and Riverside Drive.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a very active scene as authorities work to investigate and clear the crash.
WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for LIVE updates from NewsChopper 2. We also have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene on the ground.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}